FORECAST: Sunshine returns Sunday afternoon

FORECAST:

Severe storms from overnight have cleared the area and we’re looking at improving conditions for the rest of the day.

Some clouds and patchy fog around to start the day, but we’ll see plenty of sunshine by the afternoon.

There’s an isolated shower risk in the mountains this afternoon, but the rest of the area stays dry.

Temperatures are seasonal as highs climb into the mid to upper 70s.

The work week starts on a similar note with seasonal and sunny conditions for the metro area and a stray shower chance continuing in the mountains.

