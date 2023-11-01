Nonprofit asks for help after service vans vandalized, tools stolen

CHARLOTTE — A nonprofit known for helping others now needs help of its own.

Rebuilding Together of Greater Charlotte said thieves vandalized their service vans and trailer and stole their tools.

Executive director Beth Morrison said the tools were used to provide home repairs to families in Mecklenburg County and surrounding areas for free.

“That’s a pretty big territory to have to cover. And, of course, transportation is critical to delivering these home repairs when people need them. So delays just push everything back,” Morrison explained.

