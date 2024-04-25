Town addresses sinkhole formed over coal ash fill in Mooresville

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Town leaders are addressing a sinkhole that formed over a coal ash fill in Mooresville.

The sinkhole is located at 190 West Plaza Drive, and a business on that lot is on the verge of being swallowed by it.

Mooresville leaders will share their plans to address this longstanding coal ash sinkhole on the old Tire Masters property. Latest at 12 on @wsoctv pic.twitter.com/U2R8dNiXMZ — Joe Bruno (@JoeBrunoWSOC9) April 25, 2024

The hole has created problems for more than just Tire Masters, the now-defunct business; it’s caused environmental concerns and has drawn attention from town leaders.

This all stemmed from a culvert pipe collapsing under a stream during heavy rains in 2020. The sinkhole re-formed that year after being repaired once, and it has only gotten larger over time.

Now, the town is planning to take action. On Thursday, Mooresville Mayor Chris Carney and other town leaders are hosting a news conference to announce a plan to address the hole.

North Carolina’s Department of Environmental Quality is also involved because the sinkhole is on a documented coal ash structural fill. It’s releasing coal ash sediment into the water stream.

The Town of Mooresville is negotiating with the owners of Tire Masters to buy the property. That’s the first step for the town to apply and hopefully receive state and federal assistance to take care of the issue.

Channel 9′s Joe Bruno also learned the town is using a third-party group to test its water.

>> Channel 9 will be live at the press conference at 3 p.m. to share Mooresville’s path forward.

