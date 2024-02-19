Nonprofit to establish Meck County’s first permanent veteran housing

CHARLOTTE — An apartment complex is making history as Mecklenburg County’s first permanent housing for veterans.

A nonprofit called Community Solutions just bought the complex near Monroe Road in southeast Charlotte.

Karen Pelletier is the county’s director of housing innovation and stabilization services. She said veterans make up 7% of the overall homeless population.

“We know that housing is a key solution in solving for homelessness,” she said.

