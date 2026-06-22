Nonprofit gifts veteran’s family with new home

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — A veteran in Catawba County and her family have a new place to call home thanks to the efforts of a local nonprofit.

The group Love Our Veterans replaced the family’s camper after learning it was beyond repair and unlivable. Channel 9’s Dave Faherty spoke with that family on Monday, and they said every time it rained hard, water came into the old camper.

On Sunday, Love Our Veterans showed up with another camper to help them get by.

Their old camper at the Cross Country Campground near Sherrills Ford was repeatedly worn down by the rain. You can see the damage to the roof where water leaked into the camper during storms.

Love Our Veterans says the old camper was beyond repair and not safe.

Nhatisha Sturgis had heard about the LOV organization and reached out for assistance, not expecting them to replace the old camper.

Sturgis served in the U.S. Navy in the late 1990s and appreciates the nonprofit stepping up the way they did.

Nhatisha and her daughters showed Faherty the camper that LOV replaced over the weekend. It has two bedrooms and is big enough for the family and their pets.

“I’m so grateful. I’m so grateful. I’m so happy that there are still people out help without looking for anything in return,” Sturgis told Channel 9.

To date, LOV says it has helped more than 175 veterans in our area. Much of it is funded by the proceeds from its thrift store along Business 16 and help from the community.

©2026 Cox Media Group