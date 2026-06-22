Former Charlotte Mayor Eddie Knox dies at 89

CHARLOTTE — Former Charlotte Mayor Eddie Knox died Monday at the age of 89, his law firm announced in a statement online.

Knox served as the 49th mayor of Charlotte, and he was in office from 1979 until 1983.

Knox spent the majority of his life practicing law and formed the Knox Law Center.

“His leadership, character, and commitment to helping others shaped our firm and influenced generations of attorneys, staff, clients, and friends,” Knox’s firm shared in a statement. “While we grieve this loss, we are also grateful for the remarkable legacy Eddie leaves behind. His impact can be seen not only in the firm he founded, but in the countless lives he touched throughout his distinguished career.”

Knox was born in Davidson and served in the North Carolina Senate for two terms before being elected as Charlotte’s mayor.

Knox was succeeded by Charlotte’s first Black mayor, Harvey Gantt, in 1984.

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