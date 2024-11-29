Nonprofit gives accessibility van to young girl left disabled after abuse

CHARLOTTE — A young girl in Charlotte will have an easier time getting around with her family thanks to a nonprofit’s gift on Friday.

All Things Possible Medical Fundraising raised money to get a wheelchair-accessible van for the Jackson family on Friday.

The van will help Kimberly, a 5-year-old girl who was abused by her biological father when she was three months old. The abuse left her with Cerebral Palsy and epilepsy, and she’s legally blind.

Kimberly is 100% dependent on her mother for all of her personal care, and she’s been using a manual wheelchair to get around.

The nonprofit surprised Kimberly’s mother by saying she would be participating in a commercial for All Things Possible. Instead, they were gifted the van. It was all smiles when Mike was handed the keys for the first time.

You can help All Things Possible with future accessibility van donations at this link.

