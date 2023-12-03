Nonprofit honors local heroes in Stanly County

STANLY COUNTY, N.C. — Local heroes were honored by their community in Stanly County on Sunday.

Community Who Cares praised both people and organizations that have partnered with them and helped repair, rebuild, and clean residential homes in Albemarle, Norwood, and Oakboro.

Many famous faces made an appearance at Sunday’s event, including former NFL players, Adrian Murrell, Donnell Woolford. and Ray Williams. Former boxers Cedric Mingo, Bonecrusher Smith, Kevin Seabrook, and motivational speaker Carl Sharperson.

Founder and CEO of Community Who Cares, Grover Shankle, honored the following heroes:

Norwood Fire Chief T. Pierre Brewton

Norwood Police Chief James Wilson

Albemarle Police Chief Jason Bollhorst

Oakboro Police Chief JT Smith

Norwood Mayor Linda Campbell

Norwood City Manager Raymond Allen.

