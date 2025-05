NORTH CAROLINA — Norfolk Southern is moving freight through western North Carolina for the first time since Helene.

Last December, Freight Trains couldn’t make it to Tennessee because of downed trees and flood damage.

Engineers just finished rebuilding 13 miles of track between Tennessee and Asheville.

Crews hope to finish rebuilding the line into Old Fort by this winter.

VIDEO: Rain leads to over a dozen mudslides in areas impacted by Hurricane Helene

Rain leads to over a dozen mudslides in areas impacted by Hurricane Helene

©2025 Cox Media Group