Rain leads to over a dozen mud slides in areas impacted by Hurricane Helene

BAT CAVE, N.C. — This week’s rain has already led to more than a dozen mudslides in areas of western North Carolina that are still recovering from Hurricane Helene.

Several inches of rain have fallen over towns like Bat Cave in the last few days. Jake Jarvis, a local grader working to restore different parts of the town, has seen the mudslide impact in the Lake Lure area.

There have been at least 15 new landslides in areas left unstable by Helene, according to Jarvis. He also shared photos of a concrete deck that pulled away from a home’s foundation.

“Everything is loose from Helene still, and it piled up and it’s like a big sponge sitting there, and every time we have two days of rain, that sponge gets heavier and heavier, and something’s gotta give,” Jarvis said.

Jarvis said he’s been seeing people leave left and right because of the tough conditions.

