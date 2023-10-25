North Carolina approves new Congressional map with big gains for Republicans

CHARLOTTE — North Carolina’s new Congressional map has been approved by lawmakers in the state legislature on Wednesday, and it brings big gains for the Republican Party.

Lawmakers approved a plan that favors Republicans in 10 of the state’s 14 seats in the U.S. House.

The North Carolina state House and Senate signed off on the new map; both chambers are controlled by the Republicans.

Based on voter history data, the new map will produce 10 or 11 Republicans in the U.S. House, and three to four Democrats.

The new map has an impact on Mecklenburg County, which will now have three Congressional representatives, instead of two. Rep. Alma Adams’ 12th Congressional District will remain Democratic, but the 8th and 14th districts will favor Republicans.

That means that freshman Rep. Jeff Jackson of District 14 is likely set to serve just one term in the House.

The North Carolina House and Senate maps were also approved by the legislature on Wednesday, and two local Democrats, state Sen. Natasha Marcus and state Rep. Diamond Staton-Williams, were drawn into districts that favor Republicans.

With the new maps being finalized, Republican Rep. Virginia Foxx announced that she would be running for re-election, and former Rep. Mark Walker announced that he would be dropping out of the governor’s race to run for Congressional District 6.

Democrat Gov. Roy Cooper doesn’t have a say in the matter, but he and others have indicated that the maps will likely face a court battle.

Rep. Wiley Nickel (NC-13) on North Carolina's new maps: "The maps are an extreme partisan gerrymander by Republican legislators that totally screw North Carolina voters. It’s time to sue the bastards." — Joe Bruno (@JoeBrunoWSOC9) October 25, 2023

(WATCH: Expert says power of redistricting helped Republicans)

