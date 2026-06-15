North Carolina Attorney General asks Congress to restore SNAP benefits

NORTH CAROLINA — North Carolina’s Attorney General is asking Congress to restore benefits in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP.

The One Big Beautiful Bill Act raised work requirements for healthy seniors, and added work requirements for more parents.

The bill also requires states to pay a portion of SNAP benefits in some cases.

SNAP was previously 100% federally funded.

Attorney General Jeff Jackson and AGs from 22 other states want Congress to reverse these changes in the upcoming Farm Bill.

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