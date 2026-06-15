Monroe Police investigate serious crash involving e-bike, SUV

MONROE, N.C. — An e-bike rider suffered serious injuries after a collision with a Chevrolet Tahoe on Thursday night in Monroe. The crash occurred at approximately 8:50 p.m. at the intersection of West Jefferson Street and North Hayne Street.The e-bike rider was transported to Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center Main for treatment following the incident.

The Monroe Police Department Traffic Division is investigating the cause of the collision, which serves as an important reminder about shared road safety.

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As warmer weather encourages more people outdoors, the Monroe Police Department is reminding motorists, bicyclists, e-bike riders and motorcyclists to remain alert and share the road responsibly.

Monroe Police Chief Rhett Bolen emphasized the shared responsibility for safety on roadways.

“Whether you’re behind the wheel of a vehicle or traveling on two wheels, every decision made on the roadway matters,” Chief Bolen said. “A few extra seconds of patience and awareness can save a life.”

With an increase in bicycles, e-bikes, and motorcycles on roadways during the summer, the Monroe Police Department encourages precautions.

Drivers are advised to slow down and remain attentive, especially at intersections and when making turns. They should look twice before pulling into traffic or changing lanes, allow plenty of space when passing two-wheeled vehicles and avoid distractions such as cell phones.

For bicyclists and e-bike riders, the department advises obeying all traffic signals and signs. They should ride in the same direction as traffic, remain as visible as possible and use lights and reflective gear when riding at night or in low-light conditions.

Wearing a properly fitted helmet is recommended, regardless of age or experience.

Motorcyclists are encouraged to wear appropriate protective gear, including a DOT-approved helmet. They should ride within their abilities, obey posted speed limits, and assume other motorists may not see them, riding defensively.

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