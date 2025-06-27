Local

NC DMV expands all-day walk-ins to help customers avoid summer heat

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
People waiting for the DMV in Charlotte on April 29, 2025
RALEIGH — North Carolina DMV offices are implementing changes to help customers beat the summer heat by allowing walk-ins all day.

Previously, customers without appointments had to wait until noon to be seen, but now they can visit DMV offices at any time during business hours.

DMV officials stated that the goal of these changes is to prevent people from standing in long lines outside during the hot summer months.

In addition to allowing walk-ins, DMV examiners will check people in and then have them wait in their cars or at nearby businesses until space becomes available in the office lobby.

