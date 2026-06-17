North Carolina House passes bill to strengthen child welfare laws

RALEIGH — The North Carolina House of Representatives passed a bill on Wednesday that could strengthen the state’s child welfare laws.

The Dominique Moody Act would create a Child Care Escalation Team made up of eight members.

The team would intervene in severe child welfare cases, such as when more than three reports are made about a child within one year.

The bill still needs approval from the North Carolina Senate.

The legislation is named after 6-year-old Dominique Moody, who was found dead in December.

She weighed just 27 pounds and had burn scars and fractured ribs.

Three women are charged with Dominique’s murder.

State lawmakers say Mecklenburg County leaders missed warning signs of abuse.

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