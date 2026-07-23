North Carolina launches new state action plan for traumatic brain injuries

RALEIGH — North Carolina has implemented a new initiative, the 2026-2029 Traumatic Brain Injury State Action Plan, to enhance support systems and improve access to services for residents living with traumatic brain injuries. The plan officially went into effect July 1, state health officials said.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) oversees the new action plan through its Division of Mental Health, Developmental Disabilities and Substance Use Services, ABC affiliate WLOS reported. State health officials confirmed that the plan establishes four main priorities for addressing traumatic brain injuries.

These priorities include better access to services, improved support for providers and clinicians, enhanced support for people with traumatic brain injuries and their caregivers and better equipping communities to prevent brain injuries.

The NCDHHS confirmed the plan’s development involved “extensive collaboration” with the Brain Injury Advisory Council. This process also included input from people with lived experience, caregivers, providers and community partners.

A traumatic brain injury, or TBI, occurs when a bump, blow or jolt to the head disrupts normal brain function, as defined by the NCDHHS.

These injuries can severely impact memory, emotions, movement and daily living, potentially leading to long-term challenges.

In North Carolina, falls are the leading cause of traumatic brain injuries, as well as TBI-related hospitalizations and deaths. The NCDHHS identified several vulnerable groups more susceptible to traumatic brain injuries, such as veterans, people experiencing homelessness, people who have been incarcerated and survivors of domestic abuse.

Older adults aged 75 and older are also particularly vulnerable to falls that can result in TBI.

One of the first initiatives stemming from the action plan is an online brain injury screening and support system. Additional initiatives include improving access to community-based services, enhancing caregiver and peer support and strengthening the provider workforce, according to the state health agency.

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