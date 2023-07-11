North Carolina named No. 1 among ‘America’s Top States for Business’ by CNBC

CHARLOTTE — North Carolina remains on top for a second consecutive year in CNBC’s closely watched ranking of “America’s Top States for Business.”

The state ranked No. 1 for the first time ever last year — though it had long been a strong contender, rarely placing outside the top 10. It stayed in that spot in the ranking released Tuesday morning, with the news outlet citing “a world-class workforce and a booming economy.”

However, the political climate threatens to weaken its position, according to CNBC.

Read more here.

