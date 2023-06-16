Concord makes Fortune ranking of ‘50 Best Places to Live for Families’

CONCORD, N.C. — One city from North Carolina is highlighted on Fortune’s new list of the “50 Best Places to Live for Families” — and it’s in the Charlotte metro area. The small-ish, fast-growing city of Concord ranks in the top half of the list, landing at No. 20.

Concord — about 25 miles northeast of Charlotte — had a population of nearly 110,000 residents as of July 2022, up about 1.7% over the year, according to the latest U.S. Census Bureau figures.

“Concord feels like a reprieve from the new construction and swelling population of its metropolitan neighbor Charlotte, while still offering lots to keep you busy,” Fortune says in its write-up.

Fortune’s ranking focuses on the top U.S. places where multigenerational families, many of whom are both raising their children and caring for aging parents, are most likely to have access to critical resources, community support and financial well-being.

Keep reading here.

WATCH: Despite construction, downtown Concord shops are still open

Despite construction, downtown Concord shops are still open





©2023 Cox Media Group