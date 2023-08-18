North Carolina’s governor visits rural areas to promote Medicaid expansion delayed by budget wait North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper speaks with reporters after the Council of State meeting at the Department of Transportation headquarters in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. Cooper said he's not convinced that details within a tax-cut agreement reached between Senate leader Phil Berger and House Speaker Tim Moore will protect the state from revenue shortfalls, (AP Photo/Gary D. Robertson) (Gary D. Robertson/AP)