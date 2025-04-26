North Charlotte crash leaves 1 dead, 2 injured, MEDIC says

CHARLOTTE — MEDIC pronounced one person deceased at the scene of a north Charlotte crash early Saturday morning.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police responded alongside MEDIC to the scene on the 7400 block of Old Statesville Road around 12:45 a.m. on Saturday.

Two patients were transported to the hospital, MEDIC said. One had serious injuries and the other had non-life-threatening injuries.

The third patient was pronounced on the scene, MEDIC said.

CMPD closed all lanes on the road to investigate the crash. Officials asked that drivers avoid the area.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

