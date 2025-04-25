1 seriously injured in wreck involving tractor-trailer in Catawba County

CONOVER, N.C. — A driver was seriously injured Friday morning in a wreck involving a tractor-trailer in Catawba County, authorities said.

A car pulled out in front of the 18-wheeler at around 7 a.m.

The big rig, carrying wooden pallets, was still in the woods at 10:30 a.m., and Rock Barn Road was closed at Thornburg Drive in Conover.

The road reopened at shortly before noon.

The tractor-trailer got out and was taken to a hospital to get checked out.

The driver who was pinned inside the car had life-threatening injuries.

Avoid the area.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

©2025 Cox Media Group