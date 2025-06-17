North Charlotte hotel shutting down after deaths, rising safety concerns

A man responsible for operating a north Charlotte hotel said it is shutting down amid safety concerns. Shannon Solomon and a one-year-old boy were found dead on June 6 in a room at the Baymont Hotel on Equipment Drive. No charges have been filed.

PAST COVERAGE:

Dean, the CEO of the Heal Empowerment Love Protect (HELP), a transitioning program, leased the motel after Heal Charlotte’s lease expired. The groups are not connected.

Dean said there has been escalating public safety challenges, including drug activity, gun violence and security threats at or near the property.

HELP has tried to work with law enforcement and community partners to solve its problems but “safety conditions have continued to deteriorate beyond our control,” Dean said in a news release.

Dean said they are not abandoning the community.

Management will work with public safety experts, attorneys, and neighborhood leaders to develop a plan for addressing security risks, protecting staff, and restoring public trust.

VIDEO: Woman, child found dead in north Charlotte hotel, police say

Woman, child found dead in north Charlotte hotel, police say

©2025 Cox Media Group