Northeast Charlotte road closed after pedestrian hit, killed by train, officials say

CHARLOTTE — A northeast Charlotte road is closed Friday night after someone was struck and killed by a train, officials said.

Old Concord Road was shut down between Suther Road and Lexington Circle when the pedestrian was hit around 7:30 p.m.

MEDIC pronounced the pedestrian deceased.

The road was still closed an hour after the deadly incident.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

