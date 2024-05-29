Novant Health offers help to mothers with postpartum depression

CHARLOTTE — There are many joys in becoming a parent, but for some women, it can bring some serious changes to their mental health.

Doctors say one in ten women experiences postpartum depression, and studies show half of those cases go undiagnosed.

Channel 9′s Gina Esposito delved into what’s being done to close that gap.

Stephanie Meyer’s son Edwin is six months old and is starting to discover his place in the world.

And for any parent, the first few months with a baby can be challenging, but for Meyer, her postpartum struggles didn’t feel normal.

“I think I struggled in the beginning, even admitting to myself that I needed help,” Meyer explained. “I was actually dealing with a lot more anxiety, which was new for me. It got to the point where it was actually pretty debilitating, like I got panic attacks. I started feeling like I couldn’t leave the house.”

Meyer said those feelings came to a head a few months ago when she took Edwin from his regular check-up, and she scored high on a postpartum depression survey.

The pediatrician then told Meyer that a woman named Susan would be in contact with her.

Susan Doub is a therapist who was hired last August by Novant Health to work one-on-one with new moms.

So far, she has been able to help more than 250 women a month by connecting them with resources quickly.

“Mental health tends to be overlooked when we think about moms; everybody’s focus is on the baby,” Doub said. “I always try to remember that my smile, my care, and my compassion can actually go right through that phone.”

Meyer said Doub also found her a therapist, making it easier for her to find support during what has been one of the most difficult times of her life.

“She actually got me connected with the postpartum depression support group that Novant offers, and it’s all online and all through Zoom,” Meyer elaborated.

And while she still has her tough days, Meyer said she feels supported by other women who can relate.

“We are kind of able to gain strength from each other; we share stories, we share struggles, we share ups and downs, and that helps a lot,” she said.

Postpartum depression can develop weeks or months after the birth of a baby. Some of those signs include severe mood swings, thoughts of self-harm, and feelings of hopelessness.

If you or someone you know is showing signs of postpartum depression, help is available. You can join Novant Health’s Postpartum Support Group or talk with a therapist through the Novant Health Call Center. The call center is available 24/7 and can be reached at 800-718-3550.

