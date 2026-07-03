Multi-agency investigation leads to seizure of $7.8M in fake merchandise

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Adela Ortiz-Portillo and Ever Roberto Martinez-Olivia face charges after a search warrant on June 25 at a Stanley residence resulted in the seizure of 96,108 suspected counterfeit items, Gaston County Police said.

Each suspect was charged with two counts of criminal use of counterfeit trademark and one count of felony conspiracy.

The charges stem from an investigation that began on June 11, following information received by the Gaston County Police Department regarding the alleged sale of counterfeit merchandise.

The seized counterfeit items have an estimated Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price of $7,845,817.

The investigation was a coordinated effort involving multiple agencies. Participating in the effort were the Gaston County Police Department, Homeland Security Investigations, the North Carolina Secretary of State’s Office and Blazer Investigations.

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