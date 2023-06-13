Novant Health postpones opening of Ballantyne Medical Center

CHARLOTTE — Novant Health has postponed the opening of its new hospital in Ballantyne.

The Winston Salem-based health-care system’s Ballantyne Medical Center, at 10905 Providence Road West, was originally slated begin taking patients Monday. That milestone is temporarily postponed pending the completion of state surveys, according to a Novant Health spokesperson.

Novant has not yet announced a new opening date.

Read more here.

(WATCH BELOW: City leaders eye Ballantyne for affordable housing development)

City leaders eye Ballantyne for affordable housing development





©2023 Cox Media Group