NTSB joins investigation into I-485 wreck that killed 6, injured 1

CHARLOTTE — The National Transportation Safety Board and the North Carolina Highway Patrol launched an investigation into a tragic multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 485 in Charlotte that claimed six lives on Saturday.

The crash occurred on the outer loop of I-485 in west Charlotte, between West Boulevard and Wilkinson Boulevard, involving commercial and passenger vehicles. Among the deceased were 16-year-old Logan Paul Sauer, who was driving a Honda CRV, and five family members from Gaston County in a Chrysler van who were going to Carowinds.

>>Check back with wsoctv.com and watch Eyewitness News for updates.

The Honda hit the van, and both vehicles veered off the right side of the road, striking a parked tractor-trailer, troopers said.

‘Horrible’: Witness, victims’ family reflect on I-485 crash that killed 6, injured 1

The wreck claimed the lives of Taylor Willis, her partner, Samuel Jacob Holmes, who was driving, their children Brynlon Holmes, aged 1, and Addyson Holmes, aged 3, as well as another relative, 8-year-old Kamron Wood. 16-year-old Katelynn, who was in the van, survived the crash and was transported to Atrium Health Main for treatment.

Logan Paul Sauer, who was driving the Honda died, as well.

Katelynn suffered a broken pelvic bone, the family said.

VICTIM: Victims’ family reflect on I-485 crash that killed 6, injured 1

‘Horrible’: Victims’ family reflect on I-485 crash that killed 6, injured 1

©2025 Cox Media Group