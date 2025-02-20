Number of Black-owned businesses on the rise in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — The number of Black-owned businesses in Charlotte is on the rise.

A new report from Lending Tree shows that 7.1% of businesses in Charlotte were Black-owned in 2022. That’s up 5.3% from the year before.

That now makes Charlotte 12th for Black-owned businesses among the 50 largest metro areas in the United States.

Experts say it’s because there’s a rise in support for minority entrepreneurs. However, they say there are still challenges like access to capital.

