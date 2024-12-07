Officer-involved shooting under investigation in Gaston County

STANLEY, N.C. — The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Gaston County Saturday afternoon.

It occurred just before 12:30 p.m. on the block of Beau Drive in Stanley.

Officers said an encounter occurred with a person at the scene.

That encounter resulted in one of the officers shooting the individuals. That person was taken to an area hospital where they later died, according to police reports.

The Gaston County Police Department said the officer involved in this shooting has been placed on administrative leave.

The department will also be investigating this incident.

VIDEO: Officer-involved shooting reported in Chesterfield County, sources say

Officer-involved shooting reported in Chesterfield County, sources say













©2024 Cox Media Group