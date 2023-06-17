12-year-old killed in north Charlotte identified, suspects arrested police say

CHARLOTTE — Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department say two people have been arrested after a 12-year-old boy died at the hospital.

Police have arrested Anthony Rashad Wigfall, 34, and Demetria Robinson, 33, and charged them with murder. Their relationship with the victim wasn’t immediately made available.

From left: Demetria Robinson, Anthony Rashad Wigfall

Court records show a criminal history for Wigfall. In 2020, he was convicted of carrying a concealed handgun without a permit and currently has some minor pending charges.

Channel 9′s Hunter Sáenz learned there may have been a history of abuse involving the child. Neighbors told him they saw Division of Social Services vans at the house multiple times where the boy lived. Channel 9 asked DSS about it but officials said due to protocol, they could not confirm or deny they are investigating an abuse case.

“It’s very sad. It’s hard for me to believe that someone killed him. So sad,” said Thaddeus Johnson, who lived in the house next door for 30 years.

He said he didn’t know them personally but occasionally saw the suspects, two girls, and a boy.

Officers went to a home on Sunwalk Court for an assault with a deadly weapon call at about 11:30 p.m. Thursday, according to a news release from CMPD.

Officers investigating homicide of 11-year-old boy in north Charlotte

The Charlotte Fire Department and MEDIC were at the scene when police got there.

At the scene, officers found a 12-year-old boy with injuries and apparent trauma. MEDIC took the victim to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. The victim was later identified as Ahmad Wrighten.

#Breaking: CMPD says the 12-year-old killed overnight is Ahmad Wrighten. Two arrests made. More info coming... @wsoctv — Hunter Sáenz (@Hunt_Saenz) June 16, 2023

A neighbor, who did want to be identified, says she saw the boy Thursday night and things appeared normal.

“Well, I was outside yesterday around (8:15 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.) and saw where the boy ran out of the house,” the neighbor said. “He was running up the hill and then he fell. And then I saw the man come out and he just reached down like he was grabbing the boy.”

She says she thought they were just playing, so she didn’t report it.

Channel 9′s Anthony Kustura spoke with CMPD Major Ryan Butler Friday who said the original call was a shooting, but police are investigating whether that’s how he actually died.

“Regardless of what the cause was we have a ... little boy who’s not with us anymore,” Butler told Kustura. “We’re going to do everything that we can to ensure that we provide justice and closure to the family of this little boy and for this little boy.”

Police credit neighbors who called 911 after they saw the boy who appeared to be hurt.

CMPD says the investigation is open and ongoing.

Editor’s Note: CMPD initially said the victim was 11 years old before clarifying his age.

This is a developing story; check back at wsoctv.com for updates.

(WATCH BELOW: CMPD investigating death in southwest Charlotte)

CMPD investigating death in southwest Charlotte

©2023 Cox Media Group