Officers working to locate escaped primates in South Carolina

YEMASSEE, S.C. — The Yemassee Police Department is working to locate several primates after they escaped from a nearby research center, according to reports from WCIV.

The primates escaped from the Alpha Genesis Primate Research Center on Castle Hall Road in Yemassee on Wednesday, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies told WCIV that at least 40 primates have escaped from the Alpha Genesis facility.

Traps have been set up around the area, and the Yemassee Police Department said it is on-site utilizing thermal imaging cameras in an attempt to locate the animals.

Residents in the area are strongly advised to keep doors and windows secured to prevent these animals from entering homes.

The sheriff’s office is also advising anyone who comes across one of the escaped primates to not interact with them but to call 911 immediately.

Alpha Genesis, Inc. is a provider of nonhuman primate products and bio-research services, according to WCIV.

VIDEO: Myrtle Beach zoo owner says escaped monkey that injured woman is not his

Myrtle Beach zoo owner says escaped monkey that injured woman is not his (NCD)

©2024 Cox Media Group