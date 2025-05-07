Uncertainty looms over Lake Norman patrols as Marine Commission set to dissolve June 30

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — Concerns have been raised over who will patrol Lake Norman after Lincoln County Commissioners voted to dismantle the groups responsible for its safety.

The group is expected to stop working at the end of June, days before July 4.

Last year, Channel 9 investigated big problems on Lake Norman.

Illegal charter and rental boats that either did not have the proper permitting or a hired captain. In one case, someone drowned.

Now, the group that pushed for tougher regulations and zero drownings will soon cease to exist.

Lincoln County Commissioners voted Monday night to withdraw from the Lake Norman Marine Commission.

Since each member county contributes $37,000 annually to the Marine Commission budget. If one county withdraws, the whole commission dissolves.

“Right now, this looks bad; it smells bad that the marine commission is going to disappear after 65 years,” said Mecklenburg County Representative John Johnson. “We didn’t think they would actually do it."

From navigation markers to free life jackets to fighting toxic algae blooms or lake weeds, Johnson said the commission has played a vital role.

“We regulate the lake with our charter boat regulations and our rental boat regulations,” said Johnson.

However, Lincoln County residents who support the withdrawal share the same opinions as their elected leaders.

“The Lake Norman Marine Commission has been ineffective,” said resident Brusant Sarter.

“The rental boats just kind of run wild, doing whatever they darn well please,” said Lincoln County Commissioner Bud Cesena.

Johnson said he wonders what will now happen with a key part of law enforcement patrols in the area.

“Through the Marine Commission, the five law enforcement organizations have concurrent jurisdiction on the lake,” said Johnson.

But Lincoln County leaders said they think there’s a better way. It starts with Bill SB 697 in the state senate to recodify the Lake Norman Marine Commission.

“We think that part of the better way to do this is to dissolve ourselves from the current marine commission. So as the new one comes on board, it’ll be fresh and new,” Cesena expressed.

Yet some residents continue to remain skeptical about that.

That bill is quickly making its way through committees. If it makes it out of the Senate, it would then go to the House. In the meantime, the Lake Norman Marine Commission, as we know it, is done on June 30.

VIDEO: Lincoln Co. signals intent to leave Lake Norman Marine Commission

Lincoln Co. signals intent to leave Lake Norman Marine Commission

©2025 Cox Media Group