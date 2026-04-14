Officials search for suspect in Rowan County pursuit, crash

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — Officials are asking for help identifying a driver accused of fleeing police, initiating a high-speed pursuit and causing a crash in Rowan County Sunday.

According to a release from the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, an officer with the Cleveland Police Department tried to conduct a traffic stop on a 6-passenger Mazda when the driver drove away at a high speed, initiating a pursuit.

The suspect then drove towards Salisbury where a deputy with the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office joined the chase. Officials say the driver was driving recklessly, crossing the center line and seemingly trying to strike oncoming vehicles.

Police attempted to stop the car, but the suspect was able to get away.

The chase continued onto Statesville Boulevard, where deputies say the suspect ran the red light at the West Innes Street intersection at around 100 miles per hour.

As the Rowan County deputy attempted to follow the driver through the intersection, the patrol vehicle collided with a Nissan Altima. The deputy, as well as the Nissan driver and passenger where taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

After the crash, officers continued their search for the suspect and discovered the vehicle abandoned near the Salisbury Country Club.

Deputies are asking anyone with information about the driver to contact the authorities.

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