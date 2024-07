LAKE NORMAN, N.C. — First responders are searching near the sand bar in Lake Norman Thursday afternoon for a missing swimmer.

Huntersville Fire said their fireboat is responding to assist Cornelius Fire to help find the swimmer near the sand bar.

No other details have been released about the search at this time. Channel 9 is working to learn more.

