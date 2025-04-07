2 charged after shooting at popular Hickory shopping center

HICKORY, N.C. — Police in Hickory have charged two suspects in connection with a shooting that happened early Saturday morning. Garron Killian and Kylee Simpson are each facing seven counts of attempted first-degree murder, according to authorities.

The pair are also charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, discharging a firearm within city limits, and going armed to the terror of the public. The incident reportedly occurred shortly after midnight near the old Party City on Catawba Valley Boulevard.

The shopping center, which includes Target and several other retail stores, is one of the busiest in town but the businesses were closed at the time.

Witnesses said a fight broke out before the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.

Killian and Simpson were scheduled to appear in court Monday morning for their initial hearing.

