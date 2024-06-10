Officials to survey storm damage in Chester, Lancaster counties

FORT LAWN, S.C. — Officials with the National Weather Service in Columbia are heading to Chester and Lancaster counties on Monday to survey storm damage.

A strong line of storms blew through the region Sunday night. In Chester County, it caused the roof of a Marathon gas station to blow over, falling onto a car. The station is in the town of Fort Lawn.

People in the area told Reporter Tina Terry that two women were inside of the car when the awning fell on top of it. They were both able to get out of the car without any injuries.

The NWS also received several reports about tree damage in southern Lancaster County and power outages in both Chester and Lancaster counties.

Some neighbors think the damage may have been caused by a tornado, but it was originally thought to be straight-line winds.

Severe Weather Center 9 reports the storms Sunday night had some rotation, but NWS did not issue a tornado warning. Instead, they issued a severe thunderstorm warning.

>> Terry is following the NWS visit Monday and will share any updates she learns.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

