Forecasts

FORECAST: Humidity drops as temps cool

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • A few light showers are leftover Monday morning (mainly down south of Charlotte) before drier air arrives in the afternoon.
  • Humidity levels drop through the day and it will be cooler in the lower 80s.
  • Temps fall to the lower 60s again Monday night and only warm to the mid-80s with lower humidity Tuesday.
  • More heat and steam does come back late week. We could finally see our first 90s of the year by Thursday and Friday.

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:

(WATCH BELOW: Motorists urged to use caution on Blue Ridge Parkway as road maintenance continues)

Motorists urged to use caution on Blue Ridge Parkway as road maintenance continues

©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Most Read