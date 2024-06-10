FORECAST: Humidity drops as temps cool

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- A few light showers are leftover Monday morning (mainly down south of Charlotte) before drier air arrives in the afternoon.
- Humidity levels drop through the day and it will be cooler in the lower 80s.
- Temps fall to the lower 60s again Monday night and only warm to the mid-80s with lower humidity Tuesday.
- More heat and steam does come back late week. We could finally see our first 90s of the year by Thursday and Friday.
Our clouds will clear out as we head into the afternoon and the temps are dropping off too. Humidity levels are already dropping this morning and it will be fairly comfortable this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/6H98bSeoxx— Keith Monday (@kmondayWSOC9) June 10, 2024
