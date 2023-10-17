Olympic-standard track coming to Concord high school, hopes to boost tourism dollars

CONCORD, N.C. — A high school in Concord became the first school in North Carolina to get an Olympic-standard track.

Student-athletes at Jay M. Robinsons will get to run on track maid from the same company that makes Olympic tracks, and they told Channel 9′s Anthony Kustura they can definitively feel the difference.

“I think since we came from concrete to having this D1 track, it’s great to have, and I’m actually able to wear spikes now,” said Cameron Tucker, a sophomore.

The track cost Cabarrus County Convention and Visitor’s Bureau $1.6 million paid from hotel taxes.

The goal is to host major events at the school and bring big tourism dollars to the local economy.

The county is already close to finalizing its first big event with the Amateur Athletic Union.

More than 1,000 people are expected to attend the track and field event in April.

>> In the video at the top of the page, learn what makes this track so special.

(WATCH: Charlotte leaders discuss tourism recovery)

Charlotte leaders discuss tourism recovery

©2023 Cox Media Group