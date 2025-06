HICKORY, N.C. — An on-duty Hickory firefighter died Thursday morning after a medical emergency, the fire departments said.

The firefighter, who has not been identified, was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

The City of Hickory is working with the family to honor their wishes.

No additional details have been made available.

