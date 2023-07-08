Local

One dead, another airlifted in fatal Lenoir car crash

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

LENOIR, N.C. — A car near Lenoir drove off a road and struck a bridge railing, causing serious injuries and a fatality, North Carolina State Highway Patrol says.

NC State Highway Patrol responded to the collision on Abington Road near Collettsville Road and found two people in a 2005 Lincoln Town car.

The 84-year-old driver, James Cecil Shew, was airlifted to Johnson City Medical Center in serious condition. Virginia Stines Shew, age 82, died at the scene.

Investigators closed the area for two hours.

Charges are pending upon completion of the investigation.

