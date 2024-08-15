One dead in east Charlotte crash, MEDIC says

CHARLOTTE — One person has died following a collision in east Charlotte Thursday morning, according to MEDIC.

The accident occurred just after 8 a.m. on North Sharon Amity Road.

MEDIC said one person died at the scene of the crash. Two other people were also treated for minor injuries.

All lanes of North Sharon Amity Road between Central Avenue and Wilora Lake Drive are closed at this time.

Drivers are asked to seek an alternate route.

This is a developing story; check wsoctv.com for updates.

VIDEO: College football player hit, killed while checking on people involved in crash

College football player hit, killed while checking on people involved in crash

















©2024 Cox Media Group