Car runs off road, crashes through brick post in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — A car crashed into a brick, monument-like sign in front of a south Charlotte neighborhood Monday night.

The car came to a rest in a ditch on the side of Rea Road at Alexander Martine Avenue The northbound lanes of Rea Road were closed during the crash investigation.

The post was about 12 feet made of brick and concrete labeled “Blakeney Greens.”

Nearby residents said speeding is a problem in the area.

