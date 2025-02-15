One killed in York County motorcycle crash

YORK, S.C. — South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on South Carolina Highway 557 on Friday night.

A motorcycle ran into a truck around 6 p.m. Friday, officials said. The crash on Highway 557 happened near Harvard Green Drive.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead after striking the slowing truck, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol. Both passengers in the truck were uninjured.

The crash is still under investigation by S.C. Highway Patrol. No further information has been provided.

WATCH: Motorcyclist dies in Dallas crash, police say

Motorcyclist dies in Dallas crash, police say

©2025 Cox Media Group