CHARLOTTE — One person was rushed to the hospital following a vehicle accident on The Plaza just after midnight Saturday.

The incident was reported around the 5000 block of The Plaza around 1 a.m. Saturday.

MEDIC said that one person was transported to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.

CMPD has not released what led to the crash.

This is a developing story; check wsoctv.com for updates.

