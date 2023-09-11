Deadly motorcycle crash blocks east Charlotte road

CHARLOTTE — A deadly motorcycle crash shut down an east Charlotte road Monday morning, police said.

It happened around 11 a.m. on Eastway Drive between The Plaza and Commercial Avenue.

Police did not say what led up to the crash or if anyone will be charged.

Eastway Drive was shut down while police investigated. Drivers were asked to avoid the area.

There’s no word on how long the road will be closed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

