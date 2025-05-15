One person hurt in shooting at west Charlotte gas station

CHARLOTTE — Police are investigating a shooting at a west Charlotte gas station that left one person seriously hurt Thursday morning.

The shooting happened at a Mobil station on LaSalle Street, just off of Interstate 88. Channel 9 spotted officers setting up crime scene tape around the gas pumps.

MEDIC said one person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, but their current condition isn’t known.

We’re asking police if a suspect has been identified, but no details have been released about what led to the shooting yet.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

