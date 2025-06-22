One person sent to hospital in west Charlotte shooting, MEDIC says

CHARLOTTE — One person was injured in a shooting in west Charlotte Saturday night, MEDIC said.
MEDIC responded to the scene at Revolution Park Drive around 10 p.m. Saturday.
There, they found one person suffering a gunshot wound. The victim was sent to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, MEDIC said.
No additional details have been made available.
This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.
