One person sent to hospital in west Charlotte shooting, MEDIC says

CHARLOTTE — One person was injured in a shooting in west Charlotte Saturday night, MEDIC said.

MEDIC responded to the scene at Revolution Park Drive around 10 p.m. Saturday.

There, they found one person suffering a gunshot wound. The victim was sent to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, MEDIC said.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

