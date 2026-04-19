Firefighter injured after responding to house fire in Burke County

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — Burke County says a firefighter was hurt while responding to a house fire in Valdese Saturday evening.

The home sits on Mountain Ridge Circle.

Lovelady Fire, Valdese Fire, and the George Hildebran Fire departments, and several others, responded.

Burke County did not say which fire department the firefighter was with, but their injuries are minor.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

VIDEO: Family thankful for support after car fire near gas pumps in Morganton

Family thankful for support after car fire near gas pumps in Morganton

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