CHARLOTTE — One person has been seriously hurt following a crash in north Charlotte Thursday morning, according to MEDIC.

The collision occurred around 4:15 a.m. on West W.T. Harris Boulevard near Dunstaff Road.

MEDIC said the victim was taken to Atrium Main with serious injuries.

The cause of the collision is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story; check wsoctv.com for updates.

