One seriously hurt in south Charlotte house fire, MEDIC says

CHARLOTTE — One person has been seriously hurt following a fire at a home in south Charlotte Wednesday morning, according to reports from MEDIC.

The incident occurred at a home on Park Vista Circle around 10:30 a.m.

MEDIC said the victim was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Chopper 9 Skyzoom observed a few firetrucks, as well as ambulances at the scene.

However, there was no obvious damage to the home.

VIDEO: ‘Intentionally set’ house fire sends 3 Charlotte firefighters to hospital

‘Intentionally set’ house fire sends 3 Charlotte firefighters to hospital





©2024 Cox Media Group